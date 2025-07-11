China's Mediating Role: Promoting Peace Between Thailand and Cambodia
China's foreign minister has pledged to support peaceful resolution between Thailand and Cambodia over their border dispute. Wang Yi emphasized China's commitment to an objective and fair stance, encouraging both countries to engage in dialogue. The discussion occurred during a meeting at the ASEAN Summit in Malaysia.
China has expressed its willingness to assist in fostering peaceful relations between Thailand and Cambodia, according to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. He has promised China's commitment to an objective and fair resolution of ongoing border disputes between the two countries.
In a meeting with his Thai counterpart, Maris Sangiampongsa, on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Malaysia, Wang stressed the importance of dialogue and consultation in resolving these disputes. The meeting underscored China's ongoing diplomatic efforts in the region.
China aims to play a constructive role in ensuring the peaceful coexistence of Thailand and Cambodia, highlighting the need for friendly dialogue. This approach aligns with China's broader strategy of promoting stability among Southeast Asian nations.
