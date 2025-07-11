Ovidio Guzman Lopez Set for Guilty Plea in US Drug Trafficking Case

Ovidio Guzman Lopez, a son of notorious drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, is poised to plead guilty in a sweeping US drug trafficking case at an upcoming court hearing. This development represents a landmark agreement with federal prosecutors, marking the first such arrangement involving one of El Chapo's sons.

The hearing, initially scheduled for Wednesday, has been rescheduled for Friday with little fanfare. Court documents suggest a shift in Guzman Lopez's legal strategy, indicating he plans to change his not guilty plea as part of a deal with federal authorities. Speculation around a potential agreement has been circulating for several months as negotiations proceeded quietly.

Guzman Lopez, along with his brother Joaquin, is accused of leading a powerful segment of the Sinaloa cartel, known as Los Chapitos. The pair is charged with overseeing a vast fentanyl trafficking operation that funneled large quantities of the synthetic opioid into the US. Following his capture by Mexican authorities in early 2023, Ovidio Guzman Lopez was extradited to the US. His arrest, along with recent developments related to cartel leadership struggles, has heightened tensions in Sinaloa.

