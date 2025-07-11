Bihar Boosts Pension Payments for Over One Crore Beneficiaries

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has initiated the disbursement of enhanced pensions, depositing Rs 1,227 crore into the bank accounts of 1.11 crore beneficiaries. The beneficiaries include senior citizens, widows, and individuals with disabilities across the state.

The government increased the monthly pension from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100, reflecting its commitment to the welfare of older adults. This initiative aims to provide senior citizens with a dignified life, ensuring regular payments every month.

The administration reiterated its dedication to women's empowerment, prioritizing their education, safety, and employment. Chief Minister Kumar also expressed his allegiance to the NDA, promising consistent efforts towards Bihar's development.

