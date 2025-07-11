Left Menu

Bihar Boosts Pension Payments for Over One Crore Beneficiaries

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar disbursed the first increased pension installments to 1.11 crore beneficiaries, totaling Rs 1,227 crore across six schemes. The pension amount rose from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100 per month, benefiting senior citizens, widows, and people with disabilities. Kumar emphasized women's empowerment and aligned with the NDA for state development.

Bihar Boosts Pension Payments for Over One Crore Beneficiaries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has initiated the disbursement of enhanced pensions, depositing Rs 1,227 crore into the bank accounts of 1.11 crore beneficiaries. The beneficiaries include senior citizens, widows, and individuals with disabilities across the state.

The government increased the monthly pension from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100, reflecting its commitment to the welfare of older adults. This initiative aims to provide senior citizens with a dignified life, ensuring regular payments every month.

The administration reiterated its dedication to women's empowerment, prioritizing their education, safety, and employment. Chief Minister Kumar also expressed his allegiance to the NDA, promising consistent efforts towards Bihar's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

