Madagascar's Landmark Verdict: Surgical Castration Imposed for Child Rape

A court in Madagascar has enforced a ground-breaking sentence of surgical castration alongside life imprisonment for a man convicted of raping a child. The move marks the nation's first implementation of such a measure, established under a 2024 law targeting crimes against minors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antananarivo | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Madagascar

In a historic ruling, Madagascar has sentenced a man to surgical castration, a first for the Indian Ocean island, following the rape of a six-year-old girl, according to a judicial official. The case, surfacing from a horrific crime in Imerintsiatosika, has shaken the nation, revealing the grim reality of offenses against minors.

The perpetrator was handed a life sentence with hard labor and mandatory castration by the Court, as part of a 2024 legal framework targeting sexual crimes against children under ten, as unveiled in a statement by Attorney General Didier Razafindralambo. This harsh verdict intends to deter potential offenders with similar vile intent and showcases the justice system's resolve.

Surgical castration has seen implementation in countries such as the Czech Republic and Germany, and legislative discussions emerge globally, despite criticism from human rights groups denouncing the punishment as unethical. These organizations advocate focusing on victim support and preventive measures instead.

