Family Tragedy: Tennis Prodigy Radhika Yadav's Death

Deepak Yadav, accused of murdering his daughter, famed tennis player Radhika Yadav, was placed under police custody for a day by a local court. The case has drawn significant public attention as authorities delve into the details of the tragic incident.

Police are rigorously investigating the case, seeking a two-day remand initially to locate and confiscate ammunition from Yadav's licensed firearm. The search is set to focus on his land in Kasam village near Rewari, as officials aim to gather crucial evidence.

The shocking crime occurred at the family's residence in Sushant Lok. Radhika's mother, Manju Yadav, was reportedly at home when the tragedy unfolded, adding another angle to the ongoing investigation. Deepak Yadav has confessed to the killing, but authorities continue to probe to piece together the full story.