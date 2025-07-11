Sanjay Gaikwad Faces Legal Heat Over Assault Case
Sanjay Gaikwad, a Shiv Sena MLA, is facing a non-cognisable offence charge for allegedly assaulting a canteen worker at the MLA hostel. Despite public outcry, Gaikwad has shown no remorse and claimed he would do it again if necessary. The incident, captured on video, involves accusations of serving stale food.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Police have initiated a non-cognisable offence charge against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad following an assault incident at the MLA hostel canteen. The offence is being registered at Marine Drive police station.
The incident occurred on Tuesday night and has since sparked significant public outrage. Despite this, Gaikwad, a two-term MLA from Buldhana, remains unapologetic and stated he would repeat his actions if the situation called for it.
In a widely circulated video, Gaikwad can be seen hitting the canteen worker, claiming it was in response to being served stale food, thereby intensifying the controversy.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
427 Mumbai police personnel died in 3 years; 25 by suicide: CM Fadnavis
Mumbai Police arrests teacher under POCSO Act for allegedly forcing male student into sexual relationship
Major Drug Bust: Mumbai Police Seize Crores in Heroin and Charas
Mumbai Police's Custody Setback Sparks Judicial Controversy
Navi Mumbai Police Dismantles Prostitution Racket