Sanjay Gaikwad Faces Legal Heat Over Assault Case

Sanjay Gaikwad, a Shiv Sena MLA, is facing a non-cognisable offence charge for allegedly assaulting a canteen worker at the MLA hostel. Despite public outcry, Gaikwad has shown no remorse and claimed he would do it again if necessary. The incident, captured on video, involves accusations of serving stale food.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:16 IST
Sanjay Gaikwad
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police have initiated a non-cognisable offence charge against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad following an assault incident at the MLA hostel canteen. The offence is being registered at Marine Drive police station.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night and has since sparked significant public outrage. Despite this, Gaikwad, a two-term MLA from Buldhana, remains unapologetic and stated he would repeat his actions if the situation called for it.

In a widely circulated video, Gaikwad can be seen hitting the canteen worker, claiming it was in response to being served stale food, thereby intensifying the controversy.

