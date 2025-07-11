Sanjay Gaikwad Faces Legal Heat Over Assault Case

Mumbai Police have initiated a non-cognisable offence charge against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad following an assault incident at the MLA hostel canteen. The offence is being registered at Marine Drive police station.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night and has since sparked significant public outrage. Despite this, Gaikwad, a two-term MLA from Buldhana, remains unapologetic and stated he would repeat his actions if the situation called for it.

In a widely circulated video, Gaikwad can be seen hitting the canteen worker, claiming it was in response to being served stale food, thereby intensifying the controversy.