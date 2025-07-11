Tragedy Strikes: Snake Bites Claim Lives in Jharkhand Villages

In a tragic turn of events, three individuals have lost their lives to snake bites in two separate incidents in Jharkhand's Palamu district. Authorities confirmed that both incidents involved fatal snake encounters, resulting in two critical conditions as well.

The first incident involved two children who were asleep alongside their father in Narsinghpur Pathra village. The children, distant relatives of BJP MLA Alok Chourasia, succumbed to snakebite injuries while being transported to the hospital. Their father, Prem Chaurasia, remains in a critical condition.

In a separate incident at Bansdiha village, a couple suffered snake bites. The woman, identified as Shakuntala Devi, tragically passed away, leaving her husband in critical condition. Investigations into these tragic occurrences are underway, police reported on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)