Tragedy Strikes: Snake Bites Claim Lives in Jharkhand Villages

Three fatalities and two critical conditions have occurred due to snake bites in Jharkhand's Palamu district. Two children related to BJP MLA Alok Chourasia died and a couple was also affected, with the woman succumbing to her injuries. Authorities are investigating the incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:21 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Snake Bites Claim Lives in Jharkhand Villages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic turn of events, three individuals have lost their lives to snake bites in two separate incidents in Jharkhand's Palamu district. Authorities confirmed that both incidents involved fatal snake encounters, resulting in two critical conditions as well.

The first incident involved two children who were asleep alongside their father in Narsinghpur Pathra village. The children, distant relatives of BJP MLA Alok Chourasia, succumbed to snakebite injuries while being transported to the hospital. Their father, Prem Chaurasia, remains in a critical condition.

In a separate incident at Bansdiha village, a couple suffered snake bites. The woman, identified as Shakuntala Devi, tragically passed away, leaving her husband in critical condition. Investigations into these tragic occurrences are underway, police reported on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

