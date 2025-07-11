Germany Dismisses Rumors of Expanding F-35 Fleet
A report suggesting Germany plans to purchase 15 more F-35 fighter jets was denied by a German defense ministry spokesperson, who stated that no such acquisition is planned beyond the already agreed 35 jets.
A German defense ministry spokesperson dismissed claims on Friday about additional F-35 fighter jet acquisitions. A report suggested Germany aimed to procure 15 more F-35s.
The spokesperson clarified that there are no intentions to purchase beyond the already contracted 35 jets.
This statement was made during a regular news briefing, reinforcing Germany's current aircraft procurement plans.
