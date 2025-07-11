Left Menu

Germany Dismisses Rumors of Expanding F-35 Fleet

A report suggesting Germany plans to purchase 15 more F-35 fighter jets was denied by a German defense ministry spokesperson, who stated that no such acquisition is planned beyond the already agreed 35 jets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:43 IST
Germany Dismisses Rumors of Expanding F-35 Fleet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

A German defense ministry spokesperson dismissed claims on Friday about additional F-35 fighter jet acquisitions. A report suggested Germany aimed to procure 15 more F-35s.

The spokesperson clarified that there are no intentions to purchase beyond the already contracted 35 jets.

This statement was made during a regular news briefing, reinforcing Germany's current aircraft procurement plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025