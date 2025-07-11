Envoy Kellogg's Week in Kyiv: A Diplomatic Mission

U.S. special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, is scheduled to arrive in Kyiv on Monday for a significant week-long visit. The news was reported by Ukrainian media outlet Novyny.LIVE on Friday, highlighting the importance of this diplomatic mission.

Kellogg, addressing a journalist from Novyny.LIVE, confirmed his visit in a video interview. "We'll be in Kyiv Monday. We'll be there all week," he stated, emphasizing the purpose of the visit.

The conversation took place on the sidelines of a conference about Ukraine, held in Rome, underlining the ongoing international focus on Ukraine's situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)