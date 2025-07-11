Envoy Kellogg's Week in Kyiv: A Diplomatic Mission
U.S. special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, is set to visit Kyiv on Monday for a week-long diplomatic mission. His visit aims to strengthen ties and discuss ongoing issues. Ukrainian media reported his plans following a conference about Ukraine held in Rome.
Kellogg, addressing a journalist from Novyny.LIVE, confirmed his visit in a video interview. "We'll be in Kyiv Monday. We'll be there all week," he stated, emphasizing the purpose of the visit.
The conversation took place on the sidelines of a conference about Ukraine, held in Rome, underlining the ongoing international focus on Ukraine's situation.
