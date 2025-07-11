Crypto Clandestine: Unmasking the Conspiracy in Jammu and Kashmir

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted raids at three locations across the Union Territory on Friday in connection with a terror funding case using cryptocurrency.

The raids took place in Jammu, Doda, and Handwara with the objective of gathering crucial evidence to expose a conspiracy funding terrorism through cross-border cryptocurrency channels. These operations aim to thwart activities threatening national security.

Under FIR No 12/2022, registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code, SIA's investigation uncovered significant evidence, highlighting clandestine financial networks fueling terrorism in the region. Electronic devices retrieved during the raids will aid in identifying co-conspirators, reflecting SIA's firm resolve to protect sovereignty and security in Jammu and Kashmir.

