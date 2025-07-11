Extension of Tenure: Govind Mohan to Continue as Home Secretary
The tenure of Home Secretary Govind Mohan has been extended by the Centre until August 22, 2026. This decision, approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, prolongs his service beyond the original superannuation date of September 30, in accordance with government rules for extending officers' terms.
The Centre announced on Friday the extension of Home Secretary Govind Mohan's tenure, pushing it to August 22, 2026, as per an official order.
An IAS officer from the 1989 batch of the Sikkim cadre, Mohan was appointed as the Home Secretary in August 2024, succeeding Ajay Kumar Bhalla.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the extension beyond Mohan's superannuation date on September 30, under FR 56 (d) and Rule 16 (1A) of the All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958.
