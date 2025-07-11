Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP Government's Law and Order Failures
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for its collapsed law and order, claiming criminals operate without fear. He lists serious crimes, particularly against Dalits, highlighting administrative failure. Yadav argues this is impacting the state's investment climate and global reputation.
- Country:
- India
Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, has issued a scathing critique of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, alleging a complete breakdown in law and order, which he claims has emboldened criminals across the region.
Yadav, the former chief minister of the state, references a litany of crimes, including murder, robbery, and sexual violence, that have become commonplace, particularly impacting vulnerable communities such as Dalits. He stresses that these incidents have fostered an atmosphere of fear among residents.
Citing recent high-profile cases of brutality and theft, Yadav argues that this climate is deterring investment and damaging Uttar Pradesh's reputation internationally. He concludes that despite grand promises, the BJP has failed, urging for a change in governance by the next election cycle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
