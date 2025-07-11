Debate Erupts Over Delhi's Vehicle Ban Impact on Millions

The Delhi Assembly's Leader of Opposition, Atishi, has raised concerns over a proposed vehicle ban that could affect 60 lakh vehicle owners in the city. She has urged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to implement a law protecting vehicles aged over 10 years (diesel) and 15 years (petrol) from being scrapped.

In her letter, Atishi warned that the ban, initially set to start on July 1 but postponed after public backlash, presents a new enforcement deadline of November 1. With around 20 lakh four-wheelers and 40 lakh two-wheelers potentially impacted, she criticized the government's approach, particularly for Delhi's middle-class families who aspire to car ownership.

Atishi advocated for legislative action instead of a blanket ban and assured support from the Aam Aadmi Party. The Delhi government, following a National Green Tribunal order, had begun enforcing restrictions at petrol pumps, though implementation was delayed due to technological challenges. The campaign is set to resume November 1, affecting Delhi's high-vehicle-density districts.