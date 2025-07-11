Left Menu

Debate Erupts Over Delhi's Vehicle Ban Impact on Millions

Atishi, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, urged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to enact legislation protecting older vehicles from being scrapped. A blanket ban could impact 60 lakh vehicles and their owners. The controversy surrounds the enforcement of age-based vehicle scrapping, criticized for benefiting car manufacturers while ignoring pollution realities.

The Delhi Assembly's Leader of Opposition, Atishi, has raised concerns over a proposed vehicle ban that could affect 60 lakh vehicle owners in the city. She has urged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to implement a law protecting vehicles aged over 10 years (diesel) and 15 years (petrol) from being scrapped.

In her letter, Atishi warned that the ban, initially set to start on July 1 but postponed after public backlash, presents a new enforcement deadline of November 1. With around 20 lakh four-wheelers and 40 lakh two-wheelers potentially impacted, she criticized the government's approach, particularly for Delhi's middle-class families who aspire to car ownership.

Atishi advocated for legislative action instead of a blanket ban and assured support from the Aam Aadmi Party. The Delhi government, following a National Green Tribunal order, had begun enforcing restrictions at petrol pumps, though implementation was delayed due to technological challenges. The campaign is set to resume November 1, affecting Delhi's high-vehicle-density districts.

