DoT Expands Sanchar Mitra Scheme, Empowers Youth as Digital Ambassadors

In a strategic push to democratize digital literacy and promote citizen awareness in India’s rapidly evolving telecom ecosystem, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, organized an interactive session in Guwahati on the recently revamped Sanchar Mitra Scheme. The event, hosted by Assam LSA, the DoT’s field unit, convened senior telecom officials and representatives from premier engineering institutions across Assam, including IIT, IIIT, NIT, and other engineering colleges, at BSNL Bhawan, Guwahati.

The session aimed to engage academic institutions in scaling up the Sanchar Mitra initiative — a visionary programme that mobilizes student volunteers as digital ambassadors to bridge the knowledge and access gap between citizens and the expanding telecom services sector.

Driving Telecom Awareness Through Youth Engagement

The event was chaired by Ms. Sunita Chandra, Advisor in the Office of the Director General of Telecom, New Delhi. She was joined by Shri Suresh Puri, Additional Director General and Head of Assam LSA, and Shri Hemendra Kumar Sharma, Deputy Director General (Media) and DoT Spokesperson, who elaborated on the structure and ambitions of the Sanchar Mitra Scheme.

In her keynote, Ms. Chandra stressed the need to connect telecom innovation with citizen needs:

“This initiative is not just about telecom. It’s about ensuring the public benefits meaningfully from government and private sector digital efforts. By engaging young students, we are creating a powerful bridge between technological advancements and public awareness.”

CONNECT. EDUCATE. INNOVATE: The Three Pillars

Shri Suresh Puri emphasized the foundational pillars of the scheme — Connect, Educate, and Innovate — and noted that telecom literacy, digital safety, and secure behavior are now as essential as network connectivity itself.

“The awareness levels among common citizens regarding telecom frauds, EMF safety, and responsible digital practices need urgent improvement. Sanchar Mitras will play a crucial role in fostering a well-informed digital society,” he remarked.

Shri Hemendra Kumar Sharma highlighted the shift in India’s global digital profile — from being a consumer to an emerging provider of telecom services and innovations, including in 5G, 6G, and AI. He said:

“As digital frauds evolve, the gap in public awareness becomes a national vulnerability. Sanchar Mitras are our answer — informed youth taking cybersecurity, telecom literacy, and civic awareness to the last mile.”

From Pilot to National Movement: The New Sanchar Mitra Scheme

The Sanchar Mitra Scheme, originally piloted in select institutions, has now been scaled nationwide following its successful implementation and encouraging feedback. It was formally relaunched by Union Minister Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, who described it as emblematic of India’s four Ds — Democracy, Demography, Digitization, and Delivery.

Under the expanded initiative:

Students from engineering, telecom, computer science, and cybersecurity disciplines will be selected from partner institutions.

They will serve as Sanchar Mitras — ambassadors of telecom awareness, trained to promote: Cyber fraud prevention Safe and responsible use of mobile technologies Concerns about EMF radiation Telecom grievance redressal mechanisms

Sanchar Mitras will conduct awareness drives, engage with NGOs and local communities, and disseminate government advisories at the grassroots level.

Training and Recognition

Sanchar Mitras will receive structured training from:

Field experts

National Communications Academy–Technology (NCA-T)

DoT’s Media and Outreach Division

They will also be trained on communication strategy, public speaking, cybersecurity awareness, and real-world telecom issue resolution.

To encourage meaningful participation and innovation:

Performance assessments will be conducted regularly.

Top-performing Sanchar Mitras may gain access to: Internships with DoT and telecom partners Involvement in national telecom missions and forums Participation in the India Mobile Congress Exposure to global standards platforms such as ITU



Assam’s Academic Institutions Join the Movement

The interactive session witnessed enthusiastic participation from faculty heads, department coordinators, and student representatives from Assam’s leading technical institutes. Institutions expressed eagerness to integrate the scheme into their outreach and skilling programmes.

The session also encouraged open dialogue on how campus resources, startup incubators, and research labs can be aligned with the scheme’s mission to foster telecom innovation and awareness simultaneously.

A Vision for a Digitally Literate, Secure, and Empowered India

By transforming India’s students into digitally conscious civic leaders, the Sanchar Mitra Scheme reflects a forward-looking telecom governance model. It not only addresses the urgent need for telecom literacy and cyber hygiene but also inspires youth participation in India’s ambitious transition into a global digital powerhouse.

As the Department of Telecommunications expands its grassroots outreach and technological frontiers, the Sanchar Mitra initiative stands as a beacon for inclusive, decentralized, and people-first telecom development.