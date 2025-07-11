Assam Government Seeks Tripartite Talks on Karbi Anglong Demands
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma advocates for a tripartite meeting with the Centre and Karbi Anglong's 21-group coalition to address their demands. The discussions with the Forum for Hills Autonomous State Movement focused on ensuring mutual respect, safeguarding identity, and achieving peaceful resolutions through constitutional means.
Guwahati | Updated: 11-07-2025 19:30 IST
In a significant move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans to push for a tripartite meeting with the central government and a 21-organization alliance from Karbi Anglong to address vital regional demands.
During discussions with the Forum for Hills Autonomous State Movement (FHASM) Alliance, Sarma emphasized the need for mutual respect, protecting unique identities, and ensuring inclusive development through constitutional adherence.
The Chief Minister also reviewed the implementation of the 2021 Karbi Accord and reiterated the importance of peaceful engagement in finding solutions that serve the region's people.
