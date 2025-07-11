Hefty Fine Slapped on Megha Engineering for Illegal Mineral Excavation

The Maharashtra Revenue Minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, disclosed to the assembly on Friday that Megha Engineering Infrastructure Ltd faced a significant fine of Rs 94.68 crore. This penalty was for the unauthorized excavation of minor minerals amid road construction activities.

After depositing one percent of the fine in one instance, the company's seized machinery was temporarily returned while appeals are under judicial review. The Hyderabad-based corporation recently made headlines when the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority revoked a contract, following L&T's successful Supreme Court challenge of the tender process.

The company has been fined Rs 38,70,05,520 by the additional district collector in Jalna and Rs 55,98,55,600 by the Partur tehsildar. Challenges to these fines remain underway, yet the appeals have been dismissed, with further legal actions ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)