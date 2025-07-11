Left Menu

Hefty Fine Slapped on Megha Engineering for Illegal Mineral Excavation

Maharashtra's Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced a Rs 94.68 crore fine on Megha Engineering Infrastructure Ltd for illegal excavation during road construction. Machinery was released after a 1% deposit of the fine. Multiple cases are pending as appeals continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:49 IST
Chandrashekhar Bawankule
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Revenue Minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, disclosed to the assembly on Friday that Megha Engineering Infrastructure Ltd faced a significant fine of Rs 94.68 crore. This penalty was for the unauthorized excavation of minor minerals amid road construction activities.

After depositing one percent of the fine in one instance, the company's seized machinery was temporarily returned while appeals are under judicial review. The Hyderabad-based corporation recently made headlines when the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority revoked a contract, following L&T's successful Supreme Court challenge of the tender process.

The company has been fined Rs 38,70,05,520 by the additional district collector in Jalna and Rs 55,98,55,600 by the Partur tehsildar. Challenges to these fines remain underway, yet the appeals have been dismissed, with further legal actions ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

