Kerala Governor Clears Path for Convict's Early Release in Gripping Kerala Murder Case

Kerala's Governor has approved the early release of Sherin, convicted in the Cheriyanad Bhaskara Karanavar murder case. The Cabinet's decision, influenced by an Advisory Committee's recommendation, sets Sherin free by reducing her life sentence term. The 2009 case involved Sherin's illicit relationship, leading to murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:00 IST
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has sanctioned the early release of Sherin, the principal offender in the infamous Cheriyanad Bhaskara Karanavar murder case, following a recommendation from the state government.

This approval, based on the state Cabinet's advice, expedites the release of Sherin, Bhaskara Karanavar's daughter-in-law, by commuting the remaining sentence, officials announced on Friday.

Initially sentenced to life imprisonment in 2010 along with accomplices, Sherin's release was advocated by an Advisory Committee meeting on August 8, 2024, with inputs from the Law Department guiding the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

