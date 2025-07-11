Kerala Governor Clears Path for Convict's Early Release in Gripping Kerala Murder Case

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has sanctioned the early release of Sherin, the principal offender in the infamous Cheriyanad Bhaskara Karanavar murder case, following a recommendation from the state government.

This approval, based on the state Cabinet's advice, expedites the release of Sherin, Bhaskara Karanavar's daughter-in-law, by commuting the remaining sentence, officials announced on Friday.

Initially sentenced to life imprisonment in 2010 along with accomplices, Sherin's release was advocated by an Advisory Committee meeting on August 8, 2024, with inputs from the Law Department guiding the decision.

