Tragedy in Delhi: Cab Driver Arrested in Fatal Collision with Police Sub-Inspector

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi as a cab driver was arrested following a collision that resulted in the death of a police sub-inspector. The incident occurred during the early hours in the Kalyanpuri area.

The victim, identified as Sub-Inspector Yashpal, was on highway patrol duty when his motorcycle was struck by the taxi. Yashpal was attached to the Pandav Nagar police station and was on duty at NH-24 and NH-9, authorities stated.

The accused, Vishnu Yadav, 37, was promptly taken into custody, and his vehicle was seized. Yashpal, a resident of Ghaziabad, is survived by his son, who is currently preparing for his civil service exams. The impact near the DCP office cut proved fatal, and Yashpal was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.