Tragedy in Delhi: Cab Driver Arrested in Fatal Collision with Police Sub-Inspector
A 37-year-old cab driver was arrested after his taxi fatally struck a Delhi Police sub-inspector on duty in Kalyanpuri. The officer, Yashpal, was patrolling NH-24 and NH-9 when hit. The driver, Vishnu Yadav, is in custody. Yashpal leaves behind a son preparing for a government job.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi as a cab driver was arrested following a collision that resulted in the death of a police sub-inspector. The incident occurred during the early hours in the Kalyanpuri area.
The victim, identified as Sub-Inspector Yashpal, was on highway patrol duty when his motorcycle was struck by the taxi. Yashpal was attached to the Pandav Nagar police station and was on duty at NH-24 and NH-9, authorities stated.
The accused, Vishnu Yadav, 37, was promptly taken into custody, and his vehicle was seized. Yashpal, a resident of Ghaziabad, is survived by his son, who is currently preparing for his civil service exams. The impact near the DCP office cut proved fatal, and Yashpal was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- collision
- police
- Yashpal
- patrolling
- accident
- Vishnu Yadav
- highway
- sub-inspector
- arrested
ALSO READ
Tragic Bus Accident: Pilgrims Plunge Into Alaknanda River
Tragic Double-Decker Bus Accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway
Govt says multi-disciplinary team, led by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) chief, probing Ahmedabad plane crash.
Tragic Bus Accident in Rudraprayag: Rescue Operations Intensify
Tragic Collision: Youth Killed in Dadri Bypass Accident