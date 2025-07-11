Lt Governor Pushes for Secure Aadhaar Enrolment in Delhi Amid National Security Concerns
Lt Governor VK Saxena has urged the Delhi government to tighten Aadhaar registration processes to prevent illegal migrants from obtaining the document, citing its impact on national security. Concerns include improper documentation leading to access to other identity documents and government benefits. Immediate reforms and enhanced security protocols have been recommended.
Lt Governor VK Saxena has called on the Delhi government to ensure a more secure process in Aadhaar registrations, highlighting the potential national security implications of illegal immigrants obtaining the document. Officials made this revelation on Friday, emphasizing the importance of addressing this critical issue.
According to Ashish Kundra, principal secretary to the LG, the misuse of false documentation or misrepresentation has allowed illegal immigrants to acquire Aadhaar cards. This, in turn, has a 'cascading' impact, permitting these individuals to access other identity documents and government schemes, thereby affecting local employment opportunities and posing security risks.
The Lt Governor has insisted on enforcing the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016, with a switch to an in-house Aadhaar enrolment model within two months. An audit exercise supervised monthly will also be initiated to ensure compliance and close any existing security loopholes, with strict measures recommended against any non-compliance by staff involved in Aadhaar enrolments.
