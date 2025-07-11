Left Menu

Lt Governor Pushes for Secure Aadhaar Enrolment in Delhi Amid National Security Concerns

Lt Governor VK Saxena has urged the Delhi government to tighten Aadhaar registration processes to prevent illegal migrants from obtaining the document, citing its impact on national security. Concerns include improper documentation leading to access to other identity documents and government benefits. Immediate reforms and enhanced security protocols have been recommended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:32 IST
Lt Governor Pushes for Secure Aadhaar Enrolment in Delhi Amid National Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Governor VK Saxena has called on the Delhi government to ensure a more secure process in Aadhaar registrations, highlighting the potential national security implications of illegal immigrants obtaining the document. Officials made this revelation on Friday, emphasizing the importance of addressing this critical issue.

According to Ashish Kundra, principal secretary to the LG, the misuse of false documentation or misrepresentation has allowed illegal immigrants to acquire Aadhaar cards. This, in turn, has a 'cascading' impact, permitting these individuals to access other identity documents and government schemes, thereby affecting local employment opportunities and posing security risks.

The Lt Governor has insisted on enforcing the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016, with a switch to an in-house Aadhaar enrolment model within two months. An audit exercise supervised monthly will also be initiated to ensure compliance and close any existing security loopholes, with strict measures recommended against any non-compliance by staff involved in Aadhaar enrolments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025