Left Menu

Raided Spa Uncovers Hidden Prostitution Network

Five women were rescued from an alleged prostitution ring at a spa in Gondia. The raid was conducted by the Crime Branch at the spa near Jaistambha Square. Owners Baliram and Dilip Bastaram Ghotekar are booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:38 IST
Raided Spa Uncovers Hidden Prostitution Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, five women were rescued from an alleged prostitution ring at a spa in Gondia, according to a statement by police officials on Friday.

The Crime Branch conducted the raid at a spa situated near Jaistambha Square on Thursday, unveiling a hidden world of exploitation.

Authorities have arrested and charged the spa owners, Baliram Bastaram Ghotekar and Dilip Bastaram Ghotekar, under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, with ongoing investigations to unveil further details.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025