Raided Spa Uncovers Hidden Prostitution Network
Five women were rescued from an alleged prostitution ring at a spa in Gondia. The raid was conducted by the Crime Branch at the spa near Jaistambha Square. Owners Baliram and Dilip Bastaram Ghotekar are booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:38 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation, five women were rescued from an alleged prostitution ring at a spa in Gondia, according to a statement by police officials on Friday.
The Crime Branch conducted the raid at a spa situated near Jaistambha Square on Thursday, unveiling a hidden world of exploitation.
Authorities have arrested and charged the spa owners, Baliram Bastaram Ghotekar and Dilip Bastaram Ghotekar, under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, with ongoing investigations to unveil further details.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Himachal's Deluge: Rising Waters and Swift Rescues
Rapid Rescue: Thane Girl Safe After 24-Hour Ordeal
Flash Flood Crisis: Tragic Loss and Rescue Efforts in Himachal Pradesh's River Beas After Torrential Rains
Tragic Bus Plunge in Rudraprayag: Rescue Efforts Underway
Germany's Stance on Mediterranean Sea Rescue Funding