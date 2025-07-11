Raided Spa Uncovers Hidden Prostitution Network

In a significant operation, five women were rescued from an alleged prostitution ring at a spa in Gondia, according to a statement by police officials on Friday.

The Crime Branch conducted the raid at a spa situated near Jaistambha Square on Thursday, unveiling a hidden world of exploitation.

Authorities have arrested and charged the spa owners, Baliram Bastaram Ghotekar and Dilip Bastaram Ghotekar, under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, with ongoing investigations to unveil further details.