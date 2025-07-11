Left Menu

Maharashtra's Controversial Security Bill Sparks Political Turmoil

The Maharashtra Legislative Council passed the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill to curb activities of Left-wing extremist groups. Despite opposition walkout, the bill aims to make such activities cognizable and non-bailable, with an advisory board and DIG-level permissions required for action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:46 IST
The Maharashtra Legislative Council passed a contentious security bill on Friday, aimed at curtailing unlawful activities by Left-wing extremist outfits. The bill, which followed assembly approval, seeks to make these offenses cognizable and non-bailable, stirring significant political turmoil.

Tabled by State Minister Yogesh Kadam, the legislation emphasizes the threat from extremist organizations jeopardizing public order. The decision to pass the bill saw a dramatic walkout by the opposition, questioning its necessity given existing laws like UAPA and MCOCA.

Despite assurances from Kadam that the bill targets specific extremist groups, criticism persists over potential misuse and a perceived political motive. Concerns about the advisory board's independence were also raised, as the bill awaits the Governor's assent to become law.

