High Court Demands State's Affidavits in School Jobs Case

The Calcutta High Court has taken a firm stance, ordering the West Bengal government to present affidavits previously submitted to the Supreme Court related to the contentious school jobs case.

Details demanded include submissions from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the Central School Service Commission, set to be reviewed on July 14.

The directive arrives amid an appeal challenging recent rules on candidate eligibility, after the Supreme Court recently annulled thousands of school appointments, citing process irregularities.