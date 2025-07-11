Left Menu

Bail Granted to MDP's Fahim Khan in Riot Case

A court granted bail to Minority Democratic Party leader Fahim Khan, accused in Nagpur's March 17 riots. The violence, linked to the VHP's protests against Aurangzeb's tomb, resulted in injuries to police. Khan's bail was conditioned on regular police reporting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:15 IST
  • India

On Friday, a court in Nagpur granted bail to Fahim Khan, accused leader of the Minority Democratic Party (MDP) in connection with the March 17 riots. The violence stemmed from rumors of religious insults during protests initiated by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb.

The chaos led to stone-pelting and arson across the city, injuring 33 officers, including three Deputy Commissioners of Police. Khan faced charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other laws related to public disorder.

District Judge Ajay Kulkarni granted conditional bail, requiring Khan to report to police biweekly. Having acquired bail in related cases, Khan awaits release pending trial continuation, said his lawyer, Ashwin Ingole. The decision was influenced by charges filed and bail granted to other accused, according to Prosecutor Nitin Telgote.

