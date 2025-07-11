Left Menu

Parliamentary Push to Impeach Justice Yshwant Varma Over Currency Scandal

The government is gathering signatures from MPs to propose an impeachment motion against Justice Yshwant Varma after burnt currency was found at his residence following a fire. An investigation indicated his involvement with the cash. The motion may be presented in the upcoming Parliament session.

  • Country:
  • India

The government is mobilizing signatures from Members of Parliament to initiate a motion for the removal of Justice Yshwant Varma, who is under scrutiny after burnt currency was discovered at his residence in the aftermath of a fire incident.

According to sources, many MPs from the Lok Sabha have already signed the impeachment proposal, hinting that the motion might soon be introduced in the Lower House.

This controversy traces back to March when a fire at Varma's residence led to the unearthing of substantial cash. He was reassigned to the Allahabad High Court and an internal probe found evidence implicating him in serious misconduct regarding control over the storeroom where the money was stored. Despite his denial of wrongdoing, Justice Varma refused to resign, prompting authorities to advance the impeachment measure in the next Parliament session starting July 21.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed the government's plan to table the motion, noting ongoing efforts to align with opposition parties to stand united against judicial corruption.

To move forward with this motion, at least 100 MP signatures are required in the Lok Sabha, while a minimum of 50 is needed in the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

