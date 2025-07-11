Left Menu

Pune ISIS Arms Seizure: Alleged Conspiracy Unveiled

Rizwan Ali, allegedly linked to ISIS, was remanded in NIA custody until July 18 over the Pune ISIS arms and explosives seizure. The NIA suspects he is part of a larger conspiracy to promote the terror outfit's activities. Arrested with other accused, Ali's defense disputes the claims.

Updated: 11-07-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:34 IST
Pune ISIS Arms Seizure: Alleged Conspiracy Unveiled
In significant developments on Friday, a special NIA court remanded Rizwan Ali, suspected to be associated with the ISIS terror outfit, into custody until July 18 in connection with the Pune ISIS arms and explosives seizure case.

The National Investigation Agency claims Ali is part of an extensive conspiracy to advance ISIS's terror activities, conducting recon missions and trial explosions in the Satara and Pune jungles with co-accused, utilizing drones for surveillance.

Ali's lawyer, however, refuted these allegations, deeming the remand petition baseless, saying the arrest merely inflates the case's severity. Despite defenses, the court sanctioned Ali's custody as investigations continue into this complex network of alleged terrorist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

