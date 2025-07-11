Left Menu

NIA Chargesheets Five in Mizoram for Arms Supply to Bangladeshi Militants

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) files a chargesheet against five individuals involved in a Mizoram case concerning the seizure of weapons intended for a Bangladeshi militant group. The accused were part of a conspiracy to supply arms and ammunition to the UPDF in Chittagong, Bangladesh. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against five individuals accused of orchestrating an arms supply to a Bangladeshi militant group. This development stems from Mizoram, where a large cache of prohibited weapons was seized.

The accused, identified as Lalbiakchunga alias Divid alias David, Lalthawmcheuva alias Thawma, Malsawma alias Malsawma Loncheu, Rualliansanga alias Sanga, and Alok Bikash Chakma, face charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Arms Act, 1959, and the Foreigners Act, 1946.

The NIA took over the case, initially registered by Mizoram police on January 15, 2025, revealing a plot to supply weapons to the UPDF in Chittagong, Bangladesh. Among the seized items were six AK 47 rifles, 13 magazines, and over 10,000 rounds of ammunition. Investigations continue as the NIA seeks to uncover further details.

