Unveiling the Mithi River Scam: A Deep Dive into the Alleged Rs 65 Crore Fraud

Ketan Kadam remains in custody after a court denied his bail in connection with the high-profile Mithi river desilting scam.

The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police has charged 13 individuals, including two middlemen and several civic officials, in a complex fraud case allegedly costing the city over Rs 65 crore. The scheme reportedly involved tailored tenders and fraudulent bills.

Additionally, Bollywood actor Dino Morea has come under scrutiny amid this ongoing investigation.