Left Menu

Unveiling the Mithi River Scam: A Deep Dive into the Alleged Rs 65 Crore Fraud

The Mumbai Economic Offences Wing has denied bail to Ketan Kadam, linked to a Rs 65 crore desilting scam. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials allegedly manipulated contracts and generated fake bills causing massive losses. 13 individuals, including civic officials and contractors, are involved. Bollywood actor Dino Morea has been questioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 22:32 IST
Unveiling the Mithi River Scam: A Deep Dive into the Alleged Rs 65 Crore Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ketan Kadam remains in custody after a court denied his bail in connection with the high-profile Mithi river desilting scam.

The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police has charged 13 individuals, including two middlemen and several civic officials, in a complex fraud case allegedly costing the city over Rs 65 crore. The scheme reportedly involved tailored tenders and fraudulent bills.

Additionally, Bollywood actor Dino Morea has come under scrutiny amid this ongoing investigation.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025