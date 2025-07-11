Securing the Sacred: Operation Shiva's Multi-Layered Strategy for Amarnath Yatra

The Indian Army has initiated Operation Shiva to bolster security during the Amarnath Yatra, as announced by an official on Friday. Over 8,500 troops, along with a counter-unmanned aerial system grid, have been deployed to fortify the twin routes leading to the cave shrine.

This year's 38-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high shrine commenced on July 3, with the journey set to conclude on August 9. Pilgrims have the option to follow the traditional Nunwan-Pahalgam route or the steeper Baltal path.

A defence spokesperson highlighted that Operation Shiva aims to address heightened threats from Pakistan-backed proxies. The operation includes comprehensive security measures, technological resources, and specialist task forces to ensure a smooth, secure, and spiritually fulfilling Yatra for devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)