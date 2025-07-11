Uttarakhand Busts Major Counterfeit Cigarette Racket

The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) announced a significant success in dismantling a network engaged in the trade of counterfeit cigarettes on Friday. The operation led to the recovery of 22,100 packets from a warehouse belonging to Nishant Traders.

According to Navneet Singh Bhullar, Senior Superintendent of Police of the STF, intelligence was received regarding traders dealing in counterfeit cigarettes. Following this, a collaborative raid was executed by the STF, local police, and officials from the targeted brand. It uncovered a large stock of counterfeit products being sold without appropriate legal permissions or tax payments.

The operation revealed that the network sold these illicit products, also evading banks in favor of cash transactions. The group reportedly made substantial profits by misrepresenting the fake cigarettes as genuine to retailers. A case has been registered, while further investigations and raids are ongoing to unravel the entirety of the criminal enterprise.

(With inputs from agencies.)