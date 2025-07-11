Left Menu

Inside 'Alligator Alcatraz': The Detention Center Sparks Controversy

Conditions at the new immigration detention center in Florida, dubbed 'Alligator Alcatraz,' have raised serious concerns. Reports from detainees describe unsanitary conditions, lack of medical care, and restricted access to attorneys. Lawyers and families are challenging the administration's handling of the facility, despite official claims that standards are being met.

Miami | Updated: 11-07-2025 23:36 IST
  • United States

The new immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades, known as 'Alligator Alcatraz,' is drawing significant criticism over its alleged inhumane conditions. Reports from inside describe unlivable conditions, including unsanitary facilities and lack of medical care, contradicting government claims that standards are met.

Attorneys and families of detainees have been vocal in their opposition, stating that their clients are suffering without basic necessities. Complaints include toilets overflowing, lack of access to showers, and inadequate food provisions. Meanwhile, officials continue to deny these allegations, insisting the facility meets required standards.

Legal advocates have raised additional concerns about the handling of detainees' rights, as lawyers face restricted access to their clients. This ongoing controversy has sparked legal challenges as families and lawmakers seek transparency and accountability in the center's operations.

