Mysterious Pakistani Buoy Sparks Security Alert on Maharashtra Coast
A Pakistani fishing buoy from boat 'Muqadar Boya 99' raised alarms along Maharashtra's Raigad coast. Discovered near Korlai fort, the buoy's drifting into Indian waters prompted a security alert. Reminiscent of the 26/11 attacks, it had agencies on high alert before confirming its accidental drift from Karachi.
- Country:
- India
A fishing buoy from a Pakistani boat was retrieved on Friday along the Raigad coast in Maharashtra, sparking a security alert, authorities reported.
The discovery occurred during a search operation near Korlai fort, as confirmed by an official. The Indian Coast Guard had alerted police about the boat 'Muqadar Boya 99' with MMSI-463800411, sighted near the fort. Subsequent investigations revealed that the boat remains in Karachi while its buoy, equipped with a transponder, got detached last year and drifted into Indian territorial waters.
The initial security scare had heightened due to memories of the 2008 Mumbai attacks when terrorists from Pakistan used a boat to infiltrate. This recovery, however, was confirmed to be a case of accidental drift rather than a threat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Zealand Unveils High-Security Data Centre to Secure Govt's Digital Future
Enhanced Security Measures for Amarnath Yatra 2023
IFAD and ADB Strengthen Ties to Boost Food Security, Rural Development in Asia-Pacific
High-Stakes Operation: Security Forces Pursue JeM Terrorists in Udhampur Forests
FAO Urges Collective Action as 52 Million Face Food Insecurity in West Africa