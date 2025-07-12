Left Menu

Tensions Over Aid: U.N. Remains Key Player in Gaza

Israeli officials prefer the United Nations for Gaza's humanitarian aid, despite a controversial U.S. aid group's involvement. The U.N. criticized GHF's methods and maintained its central role in relief efforts, amidst ongoing ceasefire negotiations and aid distribution challenges fueled by the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 01:16 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 01:16 IST
Tensions Over Aid: U.N. Remains Key Player in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli officials have expressed their desire for the United Nations to continue leading humanitarian efforts in Gaza, despite the presence of a contentious U.S. aid group. Carl Skau, the deputy executive director of the U.N. food agency, stated that talks with Israeli authorities reaffirmed the U.N.'s position as the principal aid conduit.

The U.S., Egypt, and Qatar are mediating peace talks between Israel and Palestinian militants, with aid distribution remaining a focal point. Israel and the U.S. have proposed using the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, though the U.N. has declined, questioning its neutrality and aid distribution tactics.

While the GHF claims success with its aid model, controversies persist, with allegations of aid theft and questioning of operational tactics. The U.N. maintains its system is effective, particularly during ceasefires, emphasizing the importance of a reliable aid flow to curb looting and support civilians in need.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025