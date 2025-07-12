Tensions Over Aid: U.N. Remains Key Player in Gaza

Israeli officials have expressed their desire for the United Nations to continue leading humanitarian efforts in Gaza, despite the presence of a contentious U.S. aid group. Carl Skau, the deputy executive director of the U.N. food agency, stated that talks with Israeli authorities reaffirmed the U.N.'s position as the principal aid conduit.

The U.S., Egypt, and Qatar are mediating peace talks between Israel and Palestinian militants, with aid distribution remaining a focal point. Israel and the U.S. have proposed using the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, though the U.N. has declined, questioning its neutrality and aid distribution tactics.

While the GHF claims success with its aid model, controversies persist, with allegations of aid theft and questioning of operational tactics. The U.N. maintains its system is effective, particularly during ceasefires, emphasizing the importance of a reliable aid flow to curb looting and support civilians in need.