Lavrov Strengthens Russia-North Korea Bonds Amid Strategic Shift

Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, arrived in North Korea to bolster ties amid growing strategic cooperation. KCNA, North Korea's state media, reported his visit will include talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Choi Son Hui.

Lavrov's arrival from Kuala Lumpur follows the ASEAN foreign ministers meeting. His discussions will focus on the 40-month-old Ukraine conflict and the Korean peninsula situation, with a mutual defense pact enhancing Russia and North Korea's relationship.

North Korea commits to sending 6,000 military engineers for Russian reconstruction efforts. Future high-level delegations are planned, reflecting a new era of strengthened Russian-North Korean alliances, as Lavrov heads next to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in China.