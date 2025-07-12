Tragedy Strikes: Grocery Shop Owner Slain in Patna

A grocery shop owner was fatally shot by an unidentified assailant in Patna's Ramkrishna Nagar, officials reported on Saturday.

The tragic event occurred on Friday evening, with the victim identified as Vikram Jha. Police rushed to the scene, but Jha was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. While the motive for the murder remains a mystery, investigations are actively underway, reassured SP Parichay Kumar. Authorities have dispatched the body for a post-mortem, and efforts to locate the perpetrator continue.

This incident adds to recent concerns, following the July killings of a 50-year-old sand mining businessman and prominent industrialist Gopal Khemka.