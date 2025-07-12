Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Grocery Shop Owner Slain in Patna

A grocery shop owner named Vikram Jha was shot dead by an unknown assailant in Patna's Ramkrishna Nagar. The motive remains unclear, and police are actively investigating. This tragic incident follows a series of recent murders in the area, raising concerns about safety and law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 12-07-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 10:42 IST
A grocery shop owner was fatally shot by an unidentified assailant in Patna's Ramkrishna Nagar, officials reported on Saturday.

The tragic event occurred on Friday evening, with the victim identified as Vikram Jha. Police rushed to the scene, but Jha was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. While the motive for the murder remains a mystery, investigations are actively underway, reassured SP Parichay Kumar. Authorities have dispatched the body for a post-mortem, and efforts to locate the perpetrator continue.

This incident adds to recent concerns, following the July killings of a 50-year-old sand mining businessman and prominent industrialist Gopal Khemka.

