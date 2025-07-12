Left Menu

Cyber Police Crackdown on Fake News About Kanwar Yatra

A cyber police station has filed a case against a social media account for disseminating misleading information about the Kanwar Yatra. The @khabarfast handle posted deceptive photographs, falsely claiming that Kanwariyas caused violence along the yatra route. Authorities clarified that no such incidents occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarabad | Updated: 12-07-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 11:51 IST
Cyber Police Crackdown on Fake News About Kanwar Yatra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the cyber police station registered a case against a social media handle accused of spreading misleading information about the Kanwar Yatra, as confirmed by a police official on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat identified the handle @khabarfast as responsible for posting altered photographs purporting to show vandalism incidents during the 2024 yatra.

The posts erroneously reported that Kanwariyas instigated chaos on the route from Muzaffarnagar to Roorkee this year, although no such events have been documented, he stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025