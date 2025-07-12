Cyber Police Crackdown on Fake News About Kanwar Yatra
A cyber police station has filed a case against a social media account for disseminating misleading information about the Kanwar Yatra. The @khabarfast handle posted deceptive photographs, falsely claiming that Kanwariyas caused violence along the yatra route. Authorities clarified that no such incidents occurred.
In a significant move, the cyber police station registered a case against a social media handle accused of spreading misleading information about the Kanwar Yatra, as confirmed by a police official on Saturday.
Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat identified the handle @khabarfast as responsible for posting altered photographs purporting to show vandalism incidents during the 2024 yatra.
The posts erroneously reported that Kanwariyas instigated chaos on the route from Muzaffarnagar to Roorkee this year, although no such events have been documented, he stated.
