Cyber Police Crackdown on Fake News About Kanwar Yatra

In a significant move, the cyber police station registered a case against a social media handle accused of spreading misleading information about the Kanwar Yatra, as confirmed by a police official on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat identified the handle @khabarfast as responsible for posting altered photographs purporting to show vandalism incidents during the 2024 yatra.

The posts erroneously reported that Kanwariyas instigated chaos on the route from Muzaffarnagar to Roorkee this year, although no such events have been documented, he stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)