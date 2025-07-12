Supreme Court to Address Misuse of National Flag

The Supreme Court is set to deliberate on a plea that seeks to address the misuse of the national flag by political parties and religious groups. Scheduled for a July 14 hearing, the plea calls for decisive actions from the Centre and the Election Commission.

Central to the plea is the demand for adherence to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, and the Flag Code of India, 2002. It stresses the need for the national flag to be treated with the highest respect and not used for partisan or religious propaganda.

A bench, including Chief Justice B R Gavai, alongside Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria, will hear the petition. The plea specifically requests the Union of India and the Election Commission to ensure the flag remains free of political logos or religious symbols.