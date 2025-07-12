Mystery Shooting: Contradictions and Claims in Southeast Delhi

In a puzzling incident in southeast Delhi, two men, reportedly injured by gunfire near the Kalkaji main market, were discovered to have sustained injuries devoid of forensic evidence. Police say no tangible proof points to a shooting occurrence.

The incident unfolded around 11.15 pm on Friday, following a PCR call about 20-year-old Dev Malik and 24-year-old Nirbhay Bhati allegedly suffering gunshot wounds near Deshbandhu College. However, subsequent medical evaluations revealed the injuries were not caused by bullets.

Authorities revealed that local inquiries and CCTV footage did not corroborate the claims of a shooting, leaving investigators to piece together the puzzle as both men opted to withhold their statements until their condition improves.