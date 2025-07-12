Left Menu

India Reimagines Arbitration: A Leap Towards Global Mediation Leadership

India is actively reshaping arbitration and mediation, aiming to become a leading global hub. Supreme Court Judge Surya Kant highlights India's strides through legal reforms, cultural shifts, and public-private ventures. Challenges like enforcement issues persist, but India is poised to redefine arbitration's future in a multipolar legal landscape.

Updated: 12-07-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 15:24 IST
In an ambitious move towards global leadership, India is redesigning the landscape of arbitration and mediation to create a dynamic legal order, as highlighted by Supreme Court Judge Surya Kant. Speaking at a roundtable in Sweden, he stressed the significance of India's legal evolution, aiming to establish the nation as a primary arbitration destination.

Justice Kant pointed out that arbitration has evolved from being an alternative method to a preferred mode of dispute resolution globally. He emphasized India's substantial legal and institutional reforms, which are gradually transforming it into a credible arbitration hub. The effort includes fostering partnerships between the government, institutions, and academia to build trust and transnational dialogue.

While challenges like the enforcement of arbitral awards remain, Justice Kant is optimistic. He believes sustained innovation and international engagement will not just position India as a capable venue but also as a thought leader in this domain, reflecting a robust arbitration ecosystem.

