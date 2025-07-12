Left Menu

Crackdown on Kashmiri Terror Financiers

Police in Jammu and Kashmir attached properties worth Rs 3.2 crore belonging to three terrorists in Ganderbal district. Farooq Ahmad Rather, Noor Mohammad Parray, and Mohammad Maqbool Sofi were identified as operatives from Pakistan occupied Kashmir. This move aligns with efforts to prevent terrorism and protect regional integrity.

  • India

In a decisive move against terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir police confiscated properties valued at Rs 3.2 crore linked to three identified terrorists operating from Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The action took place in the Ganderbal district on Saturday.

The terrorists, Farooq Ahmad Rather from Kurag, Noor Mohammad Parray from Hatbura, and Mohammad Maqbool Sofi from Khurhama, have been implicated under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, authorities confirmed.

This strategic measure comes as part of an ongoing crackdown to counteract activities that threaten the sovereignty and integrity of the region. By targeting economic avenues of terrorism, this initiative showcases a zero-tolerance policy towards elements detrimental to peace.

