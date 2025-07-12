Crackdown on Kashmiri Terror Financiers

In a decisive move against terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir police confiscated properties valued at Rs 3.2 crore linked to three identified terrorists operating from Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The action took place in the Ganderbal district on Saturday.

The terrorists, Farooq Ahmad Rather from Kurag, Noor Mohammad Parray from Hatbura, and Mohammad Maqbool Sofi from Khurhama, have been implicated under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, authorities confirmed.

This strategic measure comes as part of an ongoing crackdown to counteract activities that threaten the sovereignty and integrity of the region. By targeting economic avenues of terrorism, this initiative showcases a zero-tolerance policy towards elements detrimental to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)