IIM Calcutta's Stand on Campus Safety Amid Rape Allegations

IIM Calcutta has reiterated its zero tolerance for sexual violence following an alleged rape incident on campus. The institute released a statement on Saturday emphasizing its commitment to a safe environment and cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

The incident reportedly occurred when a woman, not affiliated with the institute, was allegedly raped by a student inside a campus hostel. The police have taken the accused into custody after the victim lodged an FIR.

The institute's director-in-charge, Saibal Chattopadhyay, urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information that could hinder the investigation. He affirmed that IIM Calcutta is adhering to due process to ensure safety and privacy.