Left Menu

IIM Calcutta's Stand on Campus Safety Amid Rape Allegations

After an alleged rape on campus, IIM Calcutta asserts its zero tolerance for such incidents, emphasizing collaboration with law enforcement. An investigation is underway following the arrest of a student. The administration encourages restraint in speculating to ensure a fair investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-07-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 18:28 IST
IIM Calcutta's Stand on Campus Safety Amid Rape Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IIM Calcutta has reiterated its zero tolerance for sexual violence following an alleged rape incident on campus. The institute released a statement on Saturday emphasizing its commitment to a safe environment and cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

The incident reportedly occurred when a woman, not affiliated with the institute, was allegedly raped by a student inside a campus hostel. The police have taken the accused into custody after the victim lodged an FIR.

The institute's director-in-charge, Saibal Chattopadhyay, urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information that could hinder the investigation. He affirmed that IIM Calcutta is adhering to due process to ensure safety and privacy.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025