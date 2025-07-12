Left Menu

Mangaluru Doctor Arrested in Major Drug Bust

Mangaluru City Police arrested Dr. Prajwal Peenyas, marking the ninth arrest in an investigation into a local drug network. Peenyas, a former medical student, is accused of sourcing and distributing drugs. The arrest follows a series of raids and seizures under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 12-07-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 18:54 IST
Mangaluru Doctor Arrested in Major Drug Bust
drug
  • Country:
  • India

Mangaluru City Police have apprehended a doctor identified as Prajwal Peenyas, amidst a sweeping crackdown on a local narcotics ring, authorities reported on Saturday.

City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy disclosed that Peenyas, once a medical student in Mangaluru, hails from Mangalapet in Bidar district but was living in Bengaluru's Kodipalya, Kengeri.

Peenyas, already implicated in three previous drug cases, is accused of procuring narcotics from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and facilitating their distribution locally. He is currently under judicial arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025