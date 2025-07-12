Mangaluru Doctor Arrested in Major Drug Bust
Mangaluru City Police arrested Dr. Prajwal Peenyas, marking the ninth arrest in an investigation into a local drug network. Peenyas, a former medical student, is accused of sourcing and distributing drugs. The arrest follows a series of raids and seizures under the NDPS Act.
Mangaluru City Police have apprehended a doctor identified as Prajwal Peenyas, amidst a sweeping crackdown on a local narcotics ring, authorities reported on Saturday.
City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy disclosed that Peenyas, once a medical student in Mangaluru, hails from Mangalapet in Bidar district but was living in Bengaluru's Kodipalya, Kengeri.
Peenyas, already implicated in three previous drug cases, is accused of procuring narcotics from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and facilitating their distribution locally. He is currently under judicial arrest.
