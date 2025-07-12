Mangaluru Doctor Arrested in Major Drug Bust

Mangaluru City Police have apprehended a doctor identified as Prajwal Peenyas, amidst a sweeping crackdown on a local narcotics ring, authorities reported on Saturday.

City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy disclosed that Peenyas, once a medical student in Mangaluru, hails from Mangalapet in Bidar district but was living in Bengaluru's Kodipalya, Kengeri.

Peenyas, already implicated in three previous drug cases, is accused of procuring narcotics from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and facilitating their distribution locally. He is currently under judicial arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)