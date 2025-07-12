Justice Inquisition: A Political Tug-of-War

In a political standoff, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has urged opposition parties not to back the government's impeachment move against Justice Yashwant Varma without a corresponding investigation into Justice Shekhar Yadav's alleged communal remarks. Sibal argues that the issue with Varma is misunderstood as corruption.

Sibal, a veteran advocate, suggests that the government's push for impeachment might stem from dissatisfaction with Varma's independent rulings. He calls for genuine inquiry procedures to be followed, criticizing the government's collection of MP signatures as a deviation from constitutional norms.

Furthermore, Sibal emphasizes that the judiciary should handle the matter regarding burnt currency allegations against Varma. The opposition is advised to maintain consistency, focusing first on the pending inquiry against Justice Yadav, to prevent apparent selective actions by the current government.

