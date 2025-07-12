Left Menu

Justice Inquisition: A Political Tug-of-War

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal argues against supporting government efforts to impeach Justice Yashwant Varma without an inquiry into allegations against Justice Shekhar Yadav. He claims the government may have ulterior motives tied to judicial independence and calls for opposition unity and investigation before proceeding with impeachment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 19:13 IST
Justice Inquisition: A Political Tug-of-War
Justice Yashwant Varma
  • Country:
  • India

In a political standoff, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has urged opposition parties not to back the government's impeachment move against Justice Yashwant Varma without a corresponding investigation into Justice Shekhar Yadav's alleged communal remarks. Sibal argues that the issue with Varma is misunderstood as corruption.

Sibal, a veteran advocate, suggests that the government's push for impeachment might stem from dissatisfaction with Varma's independent rulings. He calls for genuine inquiry procedures to be followed, criticizing the government's collection of MP signatures as a deviation from constitutional norms.

Furthermore, Sibal emphasizes that the judiciary should handle the matter regarding burnt currency allegations against Varma. The opposition is advised to maintain consistency, focusing first on the pending inquiry against Justice Yadav, to prevent apparent selective actions by the current government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025