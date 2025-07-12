Bajwa Demands Focus in Extended Punjab Assembly Session

In a pressing appeal, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has called upon Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to prioritize discussions on crucial matters during the assembly's extended special session.

Bajwa emphasized the need for dedicated discourse on the state's declining law and order situation and the contentious land pooling scheme, issues that he claims remain conspicuously absent from the official agenda despite a verbal assurance for their inclusion.

He underscored the constitutional and emotional weight these topics carry for Punjab's populace, urging the AAP government to ensure transparency and accountability, lest this opportunity devolves into mere symbolism over substantive action.

