Bajwa Demands Focus in Extended Punjab Assembly Session
Opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa has urged Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to allocate dedicated time in the extended special session to discuss deteriorating law and order and the land pooling scheme. Bajwa criticized the absence of these topics in the official agenda, emphasizing their constitutional significance.
- Country:
- India
In a pressing appeal, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has called upon Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to prioritize discussions on crucial matters during the assembly's extended special session.
Bajwa emphasized the need for dedicated discourse on the state's declining law and order situation and the contentious land pooling scheme, issues that he claims remain conspicuously absent from the official agenda despite a verbal assurance for their inclusion.
He underscored the constitutional and emotional weight these topics carry for Punjab's populace, urging the AAP government to ensure transparency and accountability, lest this opportunity devolves into mere symbolism over substantive action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govt must allow discussion on India-China ties in Parl to build consensus on challenges posed: Cong
South Korea-U.S. Relations: Diplomatic Discussions on Tariffs and Security
Putin and Trump Plan High-Stakes Discussion Amid Ukraine Ceasefire Challenges
BJP MP Meets RBI Governor, Key Economic Discussions Held
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Zelenskiy's Strategic Rome Discussions