Left Menu

Bajwa Demands Focus in Extended Punjab Assembly Session

Opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa has urged Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to allocate dedicated time in the extended special session to discuss deteriorating law and order and the land pooling scheme. Bajwa criticized the absence of these topics in the official agenda, emphasizing their constitutional significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-07-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 19:42 IST
Bajwa Demands Focus in Extended Punjab Assembly Session
session
  • Country:
  • India

In a pressing appeal, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has called upon Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to prioritize discussions on crucial matters during the assembly's extended special session.

Bajwa emphasized the need for dedicated discourse on the state's declining law and order situation and the contentious land pooling scheme, issues that he claims remain conspicuously absent from the official agenda despite a verbal assurance for their inclusion.

He underscored the constitutional and emotional weight these topics carry for Punjab's populace, urging the AAP government to ensure transparency and accountability, lest this opportunity devolves into mere symbolism over substantive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025