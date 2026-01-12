Cuban Leaders Clash Over Alleged U.S. Discussions

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel dismissed claims of diplomatic discussions with the United States on Monday, refuting suggestions by President Donald Trump of ongoing talks between the two nations.

Diaz-Canel clarified that only technical contacts pertaining to migration are in place and highlighted the necessity for international law to guide U.S.-Cuba relations, rather than hostility and coercion.

Tensions have escalated following Trump's comments on ceasing Venezuelan oil flow to Cuba and encouraging a deal, igniting a vehement defense from Diaz-Canel, reminiscent of U.S.-Cuba disputes dating back to Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution.

