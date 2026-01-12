Left Menu

Cuban Leaders Clash Over Alleged U.S. Discussions

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel refutes claims of talks with the U.S., responding to President Trump's suggestion of ongoing discussions. Diaz-Canel insists only migration-related technical contacts exist. Amid rising tensions, Trump announced measures against Venezuelan oil to Cuba, prompting strong responses from Diaz-Canel. This dispute continues a long-standing U.S.-Cuba conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 20:17 IST
Cuban Leaders Clash Over Alleged U.S. Discussions

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel dismissed claims of diplomatic discussions with the United States on Monday, refuting suggestions by President Donald Trump of ongoing talks between the two nations.

Diaz-Canel clarified that only technical contacts pertaining to migration are in place and highlighted the necessity for international law to guide U.S.-Cuba relations, rather than hostility and coercion.

Tensions have escalated following Trump's comments on ceasing Venezuelan oil flow to Cuba and encouraging a deal, igniting a vehement defense from Diaz-Canel, reminiscent of U.S.-Cuba disputes dating back to Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitter Cold Wave Grips North India: Unprecedented Chill Witnessed

Bitter Cold Wave Grips North India: Unprecedented Chill Witnessed

 India
2
High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

 India
3
Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

 United Arab Emirates
4
Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026