Cuban Leaders Clash Over Alleged U.S. Discussions
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel refutes claims of talks with the U.S., responding to President Trump's suggestion of ongoing discussions. Diaz-Canel insists only migration-related technical contacts exist. Amid rising tensions, Trump announced measures against Venezuelan oil to Cuba, prompting strong responses from Diaz-Canel. This dispute continues a long-standing U.S.-Cuba conflict.
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel dismissed claims of diplomatic discussions with the United States on Monday, refuting suggestions by President Donald Trump of ongoing talks between the two nations.
Diaz-Canel clarified that only technical contacts pertaining to migration are in place and highlighted the necessity for international law to guide U.S.-Cuba relations, rather than hostility and coercion.
Tensions have escalated following Trump's comments on ceasing Venezuelan oil flow to Cuba and encouraging a deal, igniting a vehement defense from Diaz-Canel, reminiscent of U.S.-Cuba disputes dating back to Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
