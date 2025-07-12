Left Menu

Democracy Under Siege: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses N Chandrababu Naidu of Authoritarian Tactics in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu of creating an authoritarian regime. He alleges misuse of police power to suppress opposition and dissent. TDP counters, citing similar incidents of democratic rights abuses during Reddy's term, highlighting a cycle of political accusations.

  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of fostering an authoritarian regime by misusing police power to suppress dissent. Speaking on Saturday, Reddy claimed Naidu is creating an oppressive environment reminiscent of a dictatorship.

Highlighting his encounters across Andhra Pradesh, Reddy expressed concerns over the alleged stifling of democratic freedoms. He described instances where public protests and opposition movements have been met with repression and harassment, featuring fabricated legal challenges, effectively muzzling any dissenting voices.

In response, TDP leader G Deepak Reddy countered these claims, recalling similar incidents during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's prior administration. Deepak Reddy highlighted instances where TDP members faced harassment, arguing that both administrations are guilty of manipulating democratic principles to support their political agendas.

