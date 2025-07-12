Democracy Under Siege: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses N Chandrababu Naidu of Authoritarian Tactics in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of fostering an authoritarian regime by misusing police power to suppress dissent. Speaking on Saturday, Reddy claimed Naidu is creating an oppressive environment reminiscent of a dictatorship.

Highlighting his encounters across Andhra Pradesh, Reddy expressed concerns over the alleged stifling of democratic freedoms. He described instances where public protests and opposition movements have been met with repression and harassment, featuring fabricated legal challenges, effectively muzzling any dissenting voices.

In response, TDP leader G Deepak Reddy countered these claims, recalling similar incidents during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's prior administration. Deepak Reddy highlighted instances where TDP members faced harassment, arguing that both administrations are guilty of manipulating democratic principles to support their political agendas.