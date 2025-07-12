Campus Outcry: Alleged Rape at IIM Calcutta Sparks Protests
An alleged rape incident has rocked IIM Calcutta, sparking political turmoil and protests outside the campus. The arrest of a student follows a woman's FIR, claiming she was drugged and raped inside the hostel. As the investigation unfolds, political entities criticize security lapses at educational institutions.
The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta finds itself embroiled in controversy following an alleged rape incident within its boys' hostel, sparking widespread protests and political debate. According to police, a woman was allegedly drugged and raped by a student, leading to the student's arrest.
The incident has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties such as Congress and CPI(M), which have highlighted security lapses at educational institutions and questioned the state of law and order in West Bengal. Approximately 100 Congress members protested near IIM Calcutta, demanding accountability and improvement in security measures.
The institute's administration has pledged full cooperation with law enforcement and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining campus safety and integrity. Meanwhile, authorities urge the public to let the investigation proceed without speculation, assuring that strict action will be taken in accordance with law and internal policies.
