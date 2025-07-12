Trailblazer on Track: Sonali Mishra Makes History with RPF Leadership

Senior IPS officer Sonali Mishra has broken new ground as she is appointed the first woman to lead the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Officials announced her appointment on Saturday.

Mishra, a 1993 batch officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, will take over from Manoj Yadava when he retires on July 31, remaining in office until her own superannuation on October 31, 2026, as per the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Mishra's career is marked by notable achievements, including being the first woman commander of the BSF along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. She holds both the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.