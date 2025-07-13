Left Menu

Panic Erupts After Gunfire in Patna Park

A Saturday evening saw panic in Patna's Kankarbagh area after unidentified individuals fired shots in a local park. Although no injuries were reported, a country-made pistol and motorcycles were seized. Police are investigating and assure that the culprits will be apprehended soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-07-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 00:01 IST
Panic Erupts After Gunfire in Patna Park
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident on Saturday evening, panic spread across the Kankarbagh area in Patna after several rounds of gunfire were discharged in a local park. Police reported that nobody was injured but confirmed the unsettling episode unfolded around 7 PM.

A police patrol team, alerted by the gunfire, intervened quickly, causing the group of youths responsible to flee the scene. Officers recovered a country-made pistol and several motorcycles from the location. Curiously, no spent cartridges were found, leaving the exact number of shots fired unknown.

The Sadar-1 Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Abhinav, assured the public that a case has been filed and efforts to arrest the culprits are underway. The unsettling event has left local residents shaken but confident that justice will be served soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025