Panic Erupts After Gunfire in Patna Park

In a startling incident on Saturday evening, panic spread across the Kankarbagh area in Patna after several rounds of gunfire were discharged in a local park. Police reported that nobody was injured but confirmed the unsettling episode unfolded around 7 PM.

A police patrol team, alerted by the gunfire, intervened quickly, causing the group of youths responsible to flee the scene. Officers recovered a country-made pistol and several motorcycles from the location. Curiously, no spent cartridges were found, leaving the exact number of shots fired unknown.

The Sadar-1 Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Abhinav, assured the public that a case has been filed and efforts to arrest the culprits are underway. The unsettling event has left local residents shaken but confident that justice will be served soon.

