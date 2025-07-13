Left Menu

Trump's Citizenship Threat: A Clash with Rosie O'Donnell

President Trump is considering revoking Rosie O'Donnell's US citizenship, a move both deemed infeasible and unprecedented due to constitutional protections. Trump's threats stem from an ongoing feud, as O'Donnell criticizes him publicly. Legal experts affirm that the president lacks authority to rescind citizenship without voluntary relinquishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2025 01:40 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 01:40 IST
In an unexpected escalation of their longstanding rivalry, President Donald Trump has publicly declared his intent to revoke the US citizenship of actress and comedian Rosie O'Donnell. This announcement comes despite a firm ruling by the Supreme Court prohibiting the government from such actions.

O'Donnell, known for her outspoken criticisms of Trump, recently took to social media to denounce his administration's policies. In response, Trump stated, "I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship." O'Donnell, who relocated to Ireland earlier this year, appears unfazed and continues her public opposition.

Legal experts quickly pointed out that Trump's proposed action is legally untenable. Amanda Frost, a law professor, emphasized the 1967 Supreme Court decision that safeguards native-born Americans' citizenship. The clash underscores ongoing tensions as both public figures remain unyielding in their criticism of each other.

(With inputs from agencies.)

