Temple Marriage Deception: Man Arrested for Alleged Forced Conversion

A Muslim individual has been apprehended in connection with allegations of marrying a Hindu woman in a temple under false pretenses. The man reportedly presented himself as a Hindu for the ceremony, sparking suspicion and eventual police action.

Additional Superintendent of Police, East, Shailendra Lal, disclosed that the arrest followed intervention from Mangala Prasad, chief priest of the Belha Mai temple. Concerns were raised when the suspicious wedding was observed, prompting police assistance.

Subsequently, the man's true identity was unveiled as Matloob Alam during a police inquiry. The woman involved claimed he was planning to convert her forcibly, leading to his detention and legal proceedings under relevant statutes, including religious conversion laws, amid protests from local Hindu groups.